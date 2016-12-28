Local young man dies in headon crash

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Funeral services were held Tuesday for Troy Elcany Saunders, 20, who died Friday in a traffic accident south of Grand Saline. Services were held at the Beacon Church of Christ in Gun Barrel City.

Troy was attending Trinity Valley Community College and was known as a talented local musician. Troy won the Fiddler’s Reunion contest in Athens two years in a row and proudly served as a judge for two more. He was a former member of the “Chris Wayne Band” and was employed at Guitars Etc. in Athens.

The Eustace High School graduate died in a head-on collision with a utility delivery truck on Farm-to-Market 17 south of Grand Saline that occurred around 8:22 a.m. Dec. 23. According to the Department of Public Safety, Saunders was traveling north toward Grand Saline, when in a curve his vehicle went off the side of the road and he over corrected, crossed the center line and met oncoming traffic. Troy was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Many in the Cedar Creek Lake and Henderson County knew him and admired his musical skills on the guitar and knew him to be a kind, giving and compassionate person. Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home handled the final arrangements. He is survived by his parents Lucille and David Saunders of Mabank, sister Laura Henderson of Tyler and brother John Burnett of Duncanville.