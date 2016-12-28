Florence Anne Loren

Funeral services for Florence Anne Loren of Mabank were held Dec. 28, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Teddy King officiating. Interment followed the service at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank.

Florence was born on Aug. 20, 1934 in Detroit, Mich., to parents Eugene and Sadie (Kilcullen) Loren and entered into eternal rest on Dec. 22, 2016 at the age of 82. Florence moved to upstate New York in 1937 and then to Texas in 1971. She lived in Southwood Shores in Payne Springs since 1978. Florence retired in 1999 as Comptroller of Jeter-Millar Co., in Dallas.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James Loren, Peter Loren and Earl Loren and sister Olive Post.

She is survived by her two sons Timothy Warren and wife Elsie of Payne Springs and Thomas Warren and wife Araceli of Wylie, grandson Simon Warren and wife Veronica, grandson Steven Warren, granddaughter Marilyn Aviles, great-grandsons Ethan and Tristan, great-granddaughter Amaya, sister Judy Mosher of Little Falls, N.Y., brother Clinton Loren of Palmyra, N.Y., many nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.