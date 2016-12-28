2016: A year of successes

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 28, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

The Henderson County and Cedar Creek Lake area enjoyed many great achievements by our area sports teams, coaches and alumni. Let’s take a look back at some of the great times that were enjoyed from fans throughout the area.

CROSS COUNTRY

Eustace’s cross country teams both finished on the podium at the state cross country meet Nov. 12 in Round Rock. The Lady Bulldogs took second place, with senior Chanda Westbrook becoming state champion. The Bulldogs finished in third place, paced by Eric Gudjohnsen’s 10th-place finish.

Mabank boys cross country team won the district title Oct. 17 in Canton. Panther senior Harman Beyer won the meet and the boys had four runners finish in the top 10; and seven in the top 14.

VOLLEYBALL

Eustace finished fourth in district to advance to the playoffs once again. The Lady Bulldogs lost in the first round to Sunnyvale and finished another successful season 20-18.

Kemp Lady ’Jacket junior Carley Delaney was named to the All-District First Team in volleyball and led a group of 12 Lady ’Jackets that received honors.

The Mabank Lady Panthers advanced to the area round of the playoffs. Mabank took care of Paris in the bi-district round in four sets, but could not get past Carthage in the area round. The Lady Panthers finished their successful season at 21-16.

FOOTBALL

The Kemp Yellowjackets had one of their most successful seasons ever, advancing to the area round of the playoffs. The ’Jackets started the year 6-0, Kemp clinched a playoff berth and lost a heartbreaker to Pottsboro 41-36 in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Kemp finished their season at 7-4. Kemp had 14 players named to the 6-3A All-District team.

The MalakoffTigers became the first team in the Henderson County area to advance past the third round of the playoffs. The Tigers made it to within one game of playing in the state championship game. After beating Troy 47-16 the Tigers beat Kirbyville 49-6. TheTigers then beat Rockdale in the regional semifinals 27-14, advancing to the regional final against Cameron-Yoe, who had knocked them out of the playoffs the year before. The Tigers got a 30-yard field goal from Evarardo Garcia to beat the Yoemen to advance to the state semifinals. Malakoff’s season would end with a 28-24 loss to Yoakum, but history had been made. The Tigers finished the regular season 10-0, advanced to the state semifinals, and finished the season 14-1.

GOLF

Mabank’s girls golf team advanced to the state tournament after becoming regional champions. After a rough first day at the state tournament, the ladies bounced back to post their best team score of the season on the tournament’s second day. The Mabank boys team finished the season as district champions as well.

SOCCER

Mabank’s boys and girls soccer teams finshed the season as District 15-4A champions. The Lady Panthers advanced to the regional quarterfinals, eventually losing to Kilgore 2-1 to end their season at 21-2-4. The Panthers also advanced to the regional quarterfinals after beating Carthage and Liberty-Eylau by a combined score of 11-0. The Panthers also fell to Kilgore to end their season at 19-5-2.

BASKETBALL

The Trinidad Trojans advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Trojans fell to state power Campbell 64-29.

The Eustace girls clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 46 years. The Lady Bulldogs beat Sabine 51-45 to advance to the area round. The run ended with a loss to Teague in the area round, but the Lady Bulldogs brought playoff basketball back to Eustace for the first time since the 1970s.

POWERLIFTING

Eustace powerlifter Sunni Goodell won the state championship in powerlifting, becoming the first Eustace athlete (male or female) to win an individual state title. Goodell won with a total lift of 1070 pounds in the three lifts.

The Mabank girls powerlifting team advanced to the state meet. Three girls represented the Lady Panthers. Junior Caley Starkes finished second at regionals, senior Shyanne Vinson placed third to advance and freshman Stacy Nicholas placed second at the regional meet.

TRACK

The Malakoff boys team won the area meet to advance to regionals. Eustace boys finished as the runner up at area to advance to the regional meet as well.

The Eustace Lady Bulldogs finished in second place to advance to the regional meet.

Malakoff’s Tyler Russell won the state championship in the high jump with a jump of six feet 10 inches.

BASEBALL

Mabank won the bi-district championship for first time in 22 years. The Panthers beat Brownsboro to win the bi-district championship to advance to the area round. The Panthers lost a one-game series to North Lamar to end their season.

SOFTBALL

The Malakoff Lady Tigers finish the softball regular season as undefeated district champions. The Lady Tigers advanced to the regional finals before falling to eventual state champion West in a three-game series.

CHEERLEADING

The Eustace cheerleaders finished sixth at the state cheerleading championships in Arlington. The team also won awards for best motions and every member of the team was named as an All-American.

OUTDOORS

A record fish was caught at Purtis Creek. The 60-pound catfish was caught by Jonathan Atherton of Canton.

What a year it was for area sports teams. May 2017 bring more championships to our area, or at the least, more memories for sports fans to enjoy.