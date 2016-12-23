WCC utility to resume talks with Kemp/Public Utility Commission accepts WCC application for CCN transfer

December 23, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

TOOL–After a lengthy executive session Monday, Dec. 19, West Cedar Creek Municipal Utility District board members directed their attorney to reopen negotiations with the City of Kemp regarding the transfer of water and wastewater services to the MUD.

The movement forward after months of seeming little progress was the result of the Public Utility Commission finally accepting the district’s administrative application for transfer of the city’s Certificate of Convenience and Necessity to the district. The PUC informed the utility district on Dec. 16 that its application was complete. The board directed attorney Chad Rook of Flowers and Davis Law Firm of Tyler to proceed to schedule a meeting with the City of Kemp to continue negotiations.

During an earlier meeting in October, the district manager had expressed his frustration to the board with the long drawn out process and repeated failure of the district to pass muster with the PUC, even after numerous attempts, phone calls and meetings to clarify what was required.

The PUC had denied the application in May because of a conflict with CCN designations between Kemp and Becker-Jiba Water Board; and again in August with the PUC requesting more information. In October, it related that the utility’s application was incomplete and was denied, yet again.

The transfer of utility services from the city to the district has been ongoing officially since the voters of Kemp approved of the water rights transfer in November of 2013. An emergency pipeline construction project was begun in June of 2012 to bring a safe supply of water to the city from the district’s Tolosa Water Plant, due to aging water infrastructure in the city. It was originally hoped the transfer with state approvals would be in place by the end of 2014, according to news reports.

In other business, board members:

• approved the purchase of three ¾-ton Ford trucks with extended cabs and long bed for $25,000 each through the state’s Buy Board Co-op. A brief discussion of difficult road conditions throughout Kaufman County where these vehicles have to travel to conduct repairs and read meters was noted.

• heard delivery of a replacement water tank for the 148 booster station has been made and construction is due to get underway after the first of the year.

• received a rebate check from Trinity Valley Electric Co-op in the amount of $8,775, which was hand delivered.

• noted the utility offices will be closed the day after both Christmas and New Year’s Day.