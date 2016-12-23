Mabank shoots to road win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 23, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

CORSICANA–The Mabank Lady Panthers used the three pointer and great free-throw shooting to down Corsicana 44-29 at Corsicana High School gymnasium Dec. 20.

Mabank hit six three pointers in the game and used free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Lady Tigers in the final frame.

Corsicana had an early lead at 4-0 before the Lady Panthers got on the board with their first three of the evening by senior guard Savannah Chapman from the left wing four minutes into the game. After a Corsicana bucket, sophomore guard Brianna Martin hit a three to tie the score at 6-6 with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

Senior guard Carson Marsh sank two free throws with 11 seconds left, and junior guard Kathryne German nailed the Lady Panthers’ third three of the game right before the buzzer ending the first quarter with Mabank up 11-6.

Chapman hit another three-pointer to start the second quarter for the Lady Panthers to widen the lead to 14-6. Corsicana scored five straight points to pull to within three before Marsh hit two more free-throws and Chapman nailed her third three of the game to put Mabank back up 19-11 with just under four minutes to go in the half. After a bucket by junior guard Izzy Hardy, German hit yet another trey for the Lady Panthers, helping the Lady Panthers go into halftime with a 24-17 lead.

The two teams were scoreless for the first two and a half minutes of the third quarter when German scored to give the Lady Panthers a nine-point lead.

Corsicana then went on a 5-0 run over the next four minutes to cut the Mabank lead to four points. German ended the run with a basket with 1:06 remaining in the quarter. Marsh added a basket with 30 seconds remaining, and the Lady Panthers held a four-point lead into the final quarter.

The Lady Panthers picked up the defensive pressure in the final eight minutes, holding Corsicana scoreless in the quarter until the Lady Tigers hit a three-pointer with just one minute remaining. The Lady Panthers also went on a free-throw shooting spree, hitting all 12 of their free-throws in the fourth quarter-eight from Marsh and four from German-to pull away for the 44-29 road win. With Corsicana committing fouls to try to catch up, the only field goal in the fourth quarter from the Lady Panthers came on a Marsh layup with just under a minute remaining in the game, all the other points were from the charity stripe. Marsh led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, including a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line. German had a double-double by scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Chapman scored nine points, Martin added three points and Hardy scored two points in the victory.

The Lady Panthers will be in action Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 28-30 at the Hoops for Hunger Tournament in Russellville, Ark. The next home game for the Lady Panthers will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Canton in a District 13-4A matchup.