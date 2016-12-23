EISD seeks ‘Innovation’ status/New press box discussed

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 23, 2016

By Robyn Wheeler

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace ISD (EISD) board members approved the next steps for becoming a District of Innovation, and discussed using Paragon Sports for making improvements on the football field and further plans for the new press box.

This business is part of the last actions the board is taking to close out 2016. Board members agreed to pursue becoming a District of Innovation with the Texas Education Agency. Districts are eligible for the designation when they meet certain performance requirements and follow procedures for adoption as outlined in Chapter 12A of the Public Education Code.

Districts of Innovation are exempt from certain sections of the Texas Education Code (TEC) that inhibit the goals of the district outlined in the locally adopted Innovation Plan. A school district may only hold the distinction for five years before reverting to normal status under current rules.

The district has already approved a resolution, conducted a public hearing, and received input. The next steps require the formation of a committee, posting the district’s intent to seek a District of Innovation on the EISD website for 30 days, notify the commissioner (no approval necessary), district advisory committee holds a public hearing, and then it is brought to the board of trustees and must be approved by a two-thirds majority.

The Innovation Plan committee creates a plan that: provides for a comprehensive educational program for the district, which program may include:

(A) innovative curriculum, instructional methods, and provisions regarding community participation, campus governance, and parental involvement;

(B) modifications to the school day or year;

(C) provisions regarding the district budget and sustainable program funding;

(D) accountability and assessment measures that exceed the requirements of state and federal law; and

(E) any other innovations prescribed by the board of trustees; and identifies requirements imposed by this code that inhibit the goals of the plan and from which the district should be exempted on adoption of the plan.

Paragon Sports representatives spoke about their services and material for creating a new football field. They presented features of the monofilament that makes up the artificial turf, when they could begin replacing the existing turf, the underlayment and their professional services. If approved, Paragon could begin work in April or May which will include shipping, installation, and a shock pad option. Paragon said the core layer should last up to 40 years and the district could save up to $100,00 should they decide to make improvements on the track at the same time. Before any construction begins, Paragon will survey the track and make recommendations based on what is found. The district installed the current field turf and track about 10 years ago. The turf was predicted to last about 10 years, the board heard.

Plans for the new press box were also discussed. Several choices available include an all stone building that will match the admin building at a maximum cost of $300,000, all metal building for $250,000 or a pre-fabricated building at a significantly decreased expense. Members agreed to consider the cost of a pre-fab before making a final decision. The stone or metal press box is not expected to fit the existing area but if the new structure fits within the allotted 500 square feet, an elevator will not need to be added.

In other news, trustees:

• approved moving the Jan. 16 board meeting to Jan. 9.

• heard enrollment is at 1,563 students

• received the Superintendent’s Evaluation Form

• heard the monthly revenue report is in good shape. “There are no surprises, fuel (costs) is low, transportation is good and payroll is normal,” EISD Superintendent Dr. Coy Holcombe said. Expenditures includes one-time fees; such as $999 for chairs for kindergarten, FFA dues, replacing two broken projectors, physics and office supplies, a new monitor in the library to replace the projector screen, and lunch for the teachers for meeting all seven Distinctions in the Accountability ratings.

• agreed to use Anything Auto in Athens to replace a bus engine. The bus quit running without warning and is out of warranty. Three bids were received for $23,000, $25,000, and $13,130 by Anything Auto.

• agreed to adopt a resolution to prioritize upcoming legislation. Holcombe said the Texas Association of School Administrators is concerned with A-F Accountability System, vouchers and education saving grants and funding. “I want to urge Senator Nichols to help repeal the Small, Rural School Education Program which penalizes us $200,000. We can use that money for something in the district,” Holcombe said.

• heard the girl’s locker room is too small so the boy’s freshman football locker room is being reconstructedmodelled to accommodate the girls’ varsity teams. “It is going to look nice. The floor will be softer than concrete and has purple and gold paint chips in it,” Holcombe said.

• heard the district unexpectedly received an Existing Debt Allotment payment. “The state gave us $27,345 to help pay for our bonds so that money will be transferred to the I&S fund,” Holcombe said.