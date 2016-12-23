Cowboys return to winning ways

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 23, 2016

By Tom Lanious

Special to The Monitor

ARLINGTON–Dallas vs. Tampa Bay. Sunday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys squared up with a tough Tampa Bay team and came out victorious 26-20. The Buccaneers were ranked number one in defense and had won five in a row before facing the Cowboys. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott restored his fans’ faith with a great performanceby passing for an eye-popping 32-36 for 279 yards and one rushing touchdown. The Cowboys’ other phenomenal rookie Ezekiel Elliott jumped into the Salvation Army kettle after his rushing touchdown, finishing with 23 carries for 159 yards.

The Cowboys got an outstanding performance by the defense that caused multiple turnovers. The defense was led by a great game from defensive end David Irving, who continually got pressure on Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston. Defensive backs Brandon Carr, Orlando Scandrick and Byron Jones played well.

This was a very tough physical game in Arlington Sunday night. Dez Bryant finished with 8 catches for 82 yards. Jason Witten hauled in 10 catches for 51 yards.Kicker Dan Bailey made 4 field goals that proved to be the difference in the game.

Tampa Bay took a surprising lead in the second half. Dallas was able to wear them down with what is known as the best offensive line in football to close out the victory. The big dogs up front made holes where there needed to be to pull out a win at home for their team. Dallas is approaching a division title and first round bye if games like this continue into wins. These guys are still playing at a level of the top teams of the NFL. Next Monday night Dec. 26 the Cowboys play the Detroit Lions at 7:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Cowboys are now 12-2. Great job guys, finish the fight! Merry Christmas.