Thelma Carroll Wright

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 21, 2016

Funeral services for Thelma Carroll Wright were held Dec. 19, 2016 at the First Baptist Church in Mabank. Interment followed at Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery in Ft. Worth.

Thelma was born Oct. 15, 1924 in Nacogdoches to parents Johnnie J. and Annie Mae (Wyble) Norris and entered into eternal rest on Dec. 16, 2016.

Thelma was raised in Kleberg and moved to Dallas where she met and married F.G. Carroll. They had three children.

Thelma was in retail sales for 25 to 30 years and was named best dressed sales lady in Bastrop, La., in the sixties.

Thelma was a minister’s wife and worked with church activities and Sunday school.

After F. G. passed, Thelma met and married Randy Wright Sr. and enjoyed raising and being a mother to his children. She was also very active in social groups Eastern Star of Paris, the Garden Club, Literary Club of Blossom and won Yard of the Year in the early eighties.

After Randy passed she moved to Mabank, where she was one of the original members of The Super Chicks who played games and had a good time every Friday at the First Baptist Church of Mabank. She loved Jesus, her family, friends, church activities and entertaining.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and both her husbands, great-grandson Nathaniel Shane Ayers, brother J.W. Norris and sister Fay Robards.

She is survived by her sister Nancy Tyler of Lindale, daughter Sandra Ayers and husband Wayland of Mabank, son Phillip Carroll and wife Diane of Springhill, La., son Al Carroll and wife Barbara of Gallatin, Tenn., son Stephen Wright and wife Lenora of St. Marys, Ga., son Scott Wright of Mabank, grandchildren Shannon Vinson and husband Eddie of Mabank, Byron Ayers and wife Tara of Mildred, Steven Carroll and wife Donna of Forney, Lori Cline and husband Drew of Little Rock, Ark., Sara McDaniel of Minden, La., David Carroll and wife Jenni of Paris, Tenn., Jason Carroll and wife Rhonda of Gallatin, Tenn., Stephanie Drawdy and husband Brian of St. Marys, Ga., Jamie Walker and husband Mark of St. Marys, Ga., Cory Wright and wife Becky of Kingsland, Ga, 19 great-grandchildren,many other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made in Thelma’s name to The Alzheimer’s Foundation.

A personal tribute may be made on line at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.