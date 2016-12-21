Panthers win Maroon bracket

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 21, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MARTIN’S MILL– The Mabank Panthers had a very good weekend at the Bryan Mewbourn Invitational Tournament Dec. 15-17 at Martin’s Mill, finishing the tournament 4-1 and winning the Maroon bracket with a win over a good Trinity Christian Cedar Hill team. The Panthers went 2-0 in bracket play, beating Martin’s Mill to make it into the championship game. The Maroon bracket was comprised of the 2nd place teams in each of the four divisions after pool play ended Friday night.

In the Maroon Championship win, senior forward Collin Sims led the Panthers with 15 points. Senior Jordan Thomas had 11 points, senior Cole Plunkett added 11 points and sophomore Caleb Dally chipped in seven points for the Panthers. Mabank Head Basketball Coach Tracy Carter was pleased with the way his defense played. “It was a very good win versus a big athletic team in Trinity Christian, I was very proud of our defense.” Carter said. “They had put up some big numbers on some teams in the tournament prior to playing us and we were able to keep them in check.”

To make it into the championship game, Mabank had to beat the host Martin’s Mill Mustangs. The Panthers edged Martin’s Mill 50-47 behind 21 points from Thomas.

The Panthers went 2-1 in pool play, beating Lindsay and Merit Bland. The Panthers’ only loss in the tournament came in the first game of the tournament for them, losing to state-ranked Teneha 58-42.

In the win over Merit Bland, senior Tyrece Gray had 12 points, senior Jace Capehart added 11 and Dally tossed in eight points. Sims chipped in seven points for the Panthers.

In their first game on Friday, the Panthers led by two points at the end of the first quarter, only to see Lindsay take a seven-point lead into the halftime locker room at 19-12. The Panther offense really got going with Thomas scoring 14 of his team-leading 16 points in the second half as Mabank took a 28-27 lead into the final quarter. Mabank kept its offensive tempo, outscoring Lindsay 22-13 in the final frame, winning 50-40. Capehart chipped in nine points in the win, followed by Gray with eight and Dally with seven.

In the opening game of the tournament for the Panthers, they ran into a very athletic Teneha team, losing to the Tigers 58-42. Mabank went up 7-3 with 3:45 left in the first quarter on a couple of baskets from Thomas and Plunkett and a three-pointer by Thomas. Teneha went on a 10-0 run to go up 13-7 with just under a minute to go. The score after one quarter was 13-10.

Teneha led 30-15 at halftime. Both teams put up 15 points in the third quarter, with the Panthers getting help from three-pointers from Capehart and Plunkett for six of their 15 points in the frame. Capehart hit another three to start the fourth quarter to get the Panthers to within 12 points, but they could get no closer.

Thomas led the balanced scoring attack for the Panthers in the game with 11 points. Dally and Capehart each scored nine points, Plunkett added eight, Sims chipped in four points and Gray added one point for the Panthers.

Coach Carter said the opponents the team has played have been a good test for the team. “I am happy with our growth at this point, we have faced six state ranked teams, five of which are in the top ten. We hope to continue to improve in all areas.”

The Panthers improve their season record to 9-8.

The Panthers will be in action next when they travel to play in the Allen Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-29. The next home game for the Panthers will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.