Model alpine village spreads season´s warmth

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 21, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Cedar Creek Lake resident Henry Halfmann and his wife, Dereatha, have a special way of spreading Christmas cheer. The Christmas spirit is felt inside the Halfmann home, as well as in the Esquire Estates neighborhood in Mabank where they live.

Every year around the Christmas holidays, Halfmann will spend hours hanging red ribbons on the fence that surrounds his property, but he doesn’t stop there. Halfmann will also decorate his neighbors’ fences, light poles, gates, or whatever else he can hang a ribbon on. He and a neighbor hung almost 250 ribbons this Christmas season. Halfmann said that he doesn’t remember how the ribbon hanging got started, but he has enjoyed doing it. “I don’t really remember how it got started. I just know that the neighbors enjoy it. I even had help this year putting up the ribbons.” said Halfmann. By the way, he also hangs pumpkins during Halloween.

While the ribbons are a great way to spread the Christmas cheer, the real spirit of Christmas is inside the home of Mr. and Mrs. Halfmann. Every year, he converts a large part of his living room into a Christmas villagecomplete with businesses, homes, churches, a fire station and even a ski lodge with a ski slope. Each and every building is lit up and has people inside each building that are working. Halfmann finds the people to put in the buildings in various places. He found the animals for the farm at Lowe’s. “I’ll just see something that I think would be good for the village and I’ll get it.” Halfmann said.

This year, Halfmann says that he has 42 buildings in the village. “I have been doing this about 16 years, and it grew from three original buildings I had,” Halfmann said. “I find things to add to it every year at Kohl’s, and people will bring me things to add to it. It’s something to do during retirement, and people will come by and look at it. I really enjoy doing it.” Halfmann said it took him about two weeks to get it done this year. “I have to build the table for it to sit on, then I have to get the buildings set up, plug everything in, add the snow. It is a big project.” Halfmann said.

Halfmann’s wife, Dereatha. spreads the Christmas cheer herself by decorating her living room (the part that’s not taken up by the Christmas village). A myriad of Santas from her Santa Claus collection is displayed throughout the home. Some of them talk; some move; others sing and play instruments. “She has been collecting these for a long time,” Halfmann said. “She has more that are in storage, this is not all of them. She enjoys putting these out for everyone to see.” Mrs. Halfmann buys most of the Santas at J.C. Penney. “She and our daughter brought one home just a couple days ago, they will go out and come home with a Santa.

The cheerful Spirit of Christmas can be seen throughout the neighborhood in the lights on the houses and the red ribbons tied to fences; and the village and santas inside the Halfmann home takes the wonder of the season to a whole new level.