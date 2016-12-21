Mabank storms back for 47-46 win

ATHENS–Mabank dug themselves a big hole in their matchup with Athens on Dec. 16 at AHS Gymnasium in Athens. The Lady Panthers continued to fight however, and came away with a 47-46 victory over the Lady Hornets.

Playing shorthanded in the game with three players out with injury or illness, the Lady Panthers were down 13-0 with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.

Mabank got back to within seven points at 24-17 late in the first half as junior guard Izzy Hardy scored after getting a rebound. The Lady Panthers took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter on a layup by sophomore guard Brianna Martin to put the Lady Panthers up 36-34.

A bucket by junior guard Kathryne German gave the Lady Panthers a five-point lead with just under four minutes to play.

Athens point guard Raveon Rodriguez got the Lady Hornets to within two points with 41 seconds remaining in the game on a steal and an easy bucket at the other end.

Martin hit a free-throw with 23 seconds left, giving the Lady Panthers a 47-44 lead. After the Lady Hornets cut the deficit to one point, neither team was able to score again.

Athens had an opportunity to go up, but could not get off a good shot at the buzzer.

Martin led the Lady Panthers in scoring, pouring in 17 points on the night. German finished the game with 13 points, followed by Hardy with six points.

The Lady Panthers will be in action again Dec. 28-30 at the Hoops for Hunger Tournament in Russellville, Ark.

The next home game for the Lady Panthers will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10 when they host the Canton Eagles in a District 13-4A matchup.