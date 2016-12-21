Monitor Staff Reports
TOOL—The Tool City Council published their intent to issue Certificates of Obligation to finance road and drainage construction and repairs within the city not to exceed $2.8 million It proposes to adopt an ordinance to issue the certificates during its Feb. 16, 2017 meeting. Citizens may address this issue during its next meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
At the current time, the city has no debt obligations, according to its 2016-17 budget document. The debt would be backed by the city’s ad valorem tax base which is expected to generate $948,976 in the next fiscal year from a tax rate of 46 cents per $100 value of property. The budget projects total revenues in the amount of $1,346,709 from all sources.
In other business, council members:
• approved a contract with Comcate for Code Enforcement software
• agreed to upgrade the court’s software, with Tyler Technology, using technology fund revenues and upgrade administrative QuickBooks software.
Dec
21
City to issue bonds for road repairs
Posted by : December 21, 2016| On :
Monitor Staff Reports