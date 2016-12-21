City to issue bonds for road repairs

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 21, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

TOOL—The Tool City Council published their intent to issue Certificates of Obligation to finance road and drainage construction and repairs within the city not to exceed $2.8 million It proposes to adopt an ordinance to issue the certificates during its Feb. 16, 2017 meeting. Citizens may address this issue during its next meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

At the current time, the city has no debt obligations, according to its 2016-17 budget document. The debt would be backed by the city’s ad valorem tax base which is expected to generate $948,976 in the next fiscal year from a tax rate of 46 cents per $100 value of property. The budget projects total revenues in the amount of $1,346,709 from all sources.

In other business, council members:

• approved a contract with Comcate for Code Enforcement software

• agreed to upgrade the court’s software, with Tyler Technology, using technology fund revenues and upgrade administrative QuickBooks software.