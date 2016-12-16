Patty Ann Roper

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 16, 2016

Patty Ann Roper, 63, of San Angelo and formerly of Midland, passed away on Oct. 27, 2016 at a San Angelo care center.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1953 to Stephen Curtis and Dorothy Mae (Heaton) Hinshaw III in Midland. She attended school at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Midland. Patty graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Psychology from The University if Texas of the Permian Basin. On Sept. 13, 1978 she married Jerry Wayne Roper in Midland.

She was a loving mother and housewife and her family called her the “Bird Lady” because she loved to feed wild birds.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Steve, Danny and Mark Hinshaw.

Patty is survived by her loving spouse of 38 years, Jerry, three sons Eric Michael Roper of Los Angeles, Calif., Jeffrey Wayne Roper and wife Natalie of Huntsville, Ala., Joseph Patrick Roper of Austin, three grandchildren and a sister Frances Marie Hinshaw Phillips of Lively.

Memorial rosary and Mass were held Nov. 4, 2016 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Larry Droll officiating.

Arrangements were with Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.RobertMassie.com.