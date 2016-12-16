Mabank downed by Kaufman

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 16, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers got off to a great start in their game with Kaufman Dec. 13 at Mabank High School gymnasium. Kaufman ended on a hot streak, keeping the Panthers from coming back in Mabank’s 60-53 loss. Kaufman hit 10 three-pointers in the game and went 13-15 from the free throw line.

Mabank started out the game on a blistering start, outscoring Kaufman in the first quarter 20-6 and taking a 14-point lead into the second quarter of play. That’s when Kaufman got hot and stayed hot from beyond the three-point arc. Kaufman hit three treys in the second quarter, cutting the Panther lead at halftime to 32-26.

Kaufman continued their torrid shooting in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 17-9 to take a 43-41 lead into the final frame. The Lions hit five more three-point shots in the third quarter, scoring 15 of their 17 points in the quarter off the three ball.

Kaufman added two more three-pointers in the fourth and final frame, outscoring the home team by five in the quarter, extending their lead and the final total to 60-53.

Mabank Head Basketball Coach Tracy Carter said Kaufman’s hot shooting was the difference in the game. “We played with good focus and intensity, we just did not take advantage of opportunities on offense in the second half. Kaufman shot the ball very well, and that was the difference.”

Senior Jordan Thomas led Mabank in scoring, tossing in 15 points. Senior Cole Plunkett added 13 points, junior Noah Johnston chipped in nine points, senior Tyrece Gray added six points and senior Jace Capehart scored five points for the Panthers.

The Panthers fall to 4-5 on the season. Mabank will be in action Dec. 27-29 at the Allen Holiday Tournament. Times for the tournament games are to be announced.