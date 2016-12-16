Focus on parade Grand Marshal Carrol Young

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 16, 2016

Special to The Monitor

GUN BARREL CITY–One of the two Grand Marshals of this year’s Gun Barrel City Christmas Parade is 86-year-old Korean War Veteran Carrol Elmo Young. (The other is John White. See the Dec. 8 issue of The Monitor to read about this military pilot.)

Born on April 04, 1930 in Cherokee County, Young enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 20. After training, he joined the Combat Engineers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he built baily bridges for troops to cross over rivers to North Korea. He received a Presidential Unit Citation and an expert rifle badge. After serving two years, he was given early discharge in 1952 because his father was dying of cancer and he, being the only son, was sent home to comfort and take care of his mother.

He met and married Billie Kathryn that same year. They had two daughters and a son. Carrol worked as a building contractor and constructed many houses. He also trained to become a pilot and purchased a Piper Cherokee 160. He and Billie enjoyed flying and visiting many states. They also got to travel overseas.

Many years after retiring, they moved to Gun Barrel City, where he served as an Election Judge, P.O.A. president, delivered meals to shut-ins, and joined the Labor of Love building group, serving elderly homeowners so they would have a safe living environment. Carrol is very proud to have served so many people who needed food and help. He loves his country and was very proud to serve.