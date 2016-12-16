Eustace takes third at tournament

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 16, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

CROSS ROADS–The Eustace Lady Bulldogs finished third at the Cross Roads tournament Dec. 8-10 in Cross Roads.

The Lady Bulldogs started with a 38-19 victory over Pineywoods Community Academy in their opening game of the tournament. Eustace trailed 7-5 after the first quarter, but got their offense going in the second period, scoring 12 points and taking a 17-12 lead into halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs widened their lead to 26-14 after three quarters, holding PCA to just two points in the third quarter.

Eustace extended the winning margin to 19 points by outscoring Pineywoods 12-5 in the final frame.

Eustace was led in scoring by senior Sydnee Wynn’s 22 points, Johnsynn Luckey added five points, sophomore Miranda Fontenot chipped in four points and sophomore Madison Holbert added three points. Senior Hana Abuhtab and sophomore Lily Sorrels each scored two points.

The Lady Bulldogs got their second win of the tournament with a 53-14 win over Cumberland Academy. Wynn led the Lady Bulldogs with 30 points, Fontenot had eight points, Luckey chipped in five points and Abuhatab added three points in the win. Abbie Cates, Payton Schwartz and sophomore JoGail Holcombe scored two points each, while junior Zoie Bailey added one point in the win.

The Lady Bulldogs had a tougher go of it on the second day of the tournament, losing a close one to the host team Cross Roads 63-54. Cross Roads jumped out to a 10-point lead after one period, but the Lady Bulldogs countered that in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Bobcats 19-6 in the quarter, going into halftime with a 30-27 lead.

The third quarter belonged to Cross Roads, as they got the offense in gear, outscoring Eustace by 14 in the quarter. Cross Roads led 51-40 heading to the final quarter. Wynn led the Lady Bulldogs with 29 points. Fontenot added 13, Sorrels six, Holbert four and Bailey two points in the game.

In the Lady Bulldogs’ game on Saturday, they fell to Grapeland 56-44. Wynn had 27 points to lead Eustace.

Holbert contributed seven points and Luckey tossed in six points. Fontenot and Sorrels had two points apiece in the loss.

In other action, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Scurry-Rosser Dec. 13 at Eustace by the score of 44-32. Wynn had 10 points and Fontenot added nine points. Holbert and Luckey each had four points, while Sorrels tacked on three points and Bailey two in the loss.

The Lady Bulldogs will play at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 31 at home against Alba-Golden in a district matchup.