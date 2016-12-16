Edith Williams Rodas

Edith Williams Rodas, age 73 of Kemp, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27 at LifeCare Hospital in Plano.

Edith “Edie” was born in Lockport, N.Y. on March 28, 1943 and grew up in Lockport. She was the daughter of Donald R. Williams and Helen B. (Lubs) Williams. She graduated from Lockport Senior High School in 1961. Edie married the love of her life, Robert William Rodas, Sr. in 1961. He passed away in 1968.

Edie moved to The Colony in 1975. Edie worked for SSBA/MBNA for 17 years in North Dallas, where she had countless friends before she retired in 2005. Prior to 1975, she worked at Xerox Corp. in Rochester, N.Y.

Edie was an incredible person and loved spending time hunting, camping, playing the piano, watching the Dallas Cowboys, dancing to country music, playing games and traveling. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and simply spending time with her friends and family.

Edie leaves her son Robert William Rodas, Jr. and daughter Donna Rodas Fosner. Edie also leaves behind her grandson Ryan Fosner, granddaughters Emily Rodas, Melanie Rodas, Jasmine Patterson and Lindsey Foreman as well as her two sisters Carolyn Herendeen and Sara Jane Birgbauer.

At Edie’s request, she was cremated. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the First United Methodist of Malakoff.