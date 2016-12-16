County Judge appoints next Pct. 1 Commissioner/Michael David Hunt tapped for Kaufman County Commissioner

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 16, 2016

Special to The Monitor

KAUFMAN– Kaufman County Judge Bruce Wood announced Wednesday he is appointing Michael David Hunt to serve as Kaufman County Precinct 1 Commissioner.

The office winner, Greg Starek has declined to accept the office.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at the Kaufman County Courthouse.

Wood accepted Starek’s declination of office, and notified the public that pursuant to Texas Law, Wood will appoint an individual to serve as Kaufman County Commissioner in Starek’s place, come Jan. 1, 2017.

Several applications and inquiries about serving have been received, Wood said.

He expressed his thanks to the residents of Precinct 1 who recommended various ones. Wood further stated his decision was a difficult task because he has known many of the applicants personally and professionaly, and considers many of them his personal friends.

After much careful consideration, Wood selected Hunt. “Mr. Hunt has an excellent background that qualifies him for the position,” Wood said. He believes Hunt will serve the residents of Precinct 1 in a professional and responsive manner. Hunt said he was excited about this challenge and has much to do between now and Jan. 1, 2017 when he will be sworn into office.