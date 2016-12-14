Large amounts of suspect meth, gun found/Two men arrested in separate incidents

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports the arrest of a 23-year-old Gun Barrel City man possessing one of the largest caches of drugs, Hillhouse has seen since taking office in June.

Bobby Don Jackson was booked late Sunday on charges of drug possession of less than 200 grams, but more than 4 grams with intent to distribute. “This is one of the larger single individual methamphetamine drug seizures we have made since I became sheriff,” Hillhouse said. “When a drug user has that amount of illegal drugs on them, most times it is not for personal consumption. It is for distribution and that is just the kind of criminal I am committed to locking up.”

HCSO Sgt. Matt Jistel was patrolling in the Oak Harbor subdivision late Dec. 11, when he noted a driver operating his vehicle recklessly on Southlake Drive. The officer followed him onto Meadowlark Drive and witnessed the driver crash into a telephone pole, a mailbox and a fence.

The suspect walked away quickly from his vehicle and the officer followed first in his patrol car and then on foot. During the chase Jistel saw Jackson throw a plastic bag as he ran. After catching Jackson, the officer retrieved the bag and found it contained a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamines.

Back at the suspect’s car, Jistel found drug paraphernalia used in the manufacture and distribution of the illegal drug and a Ruger pistol. Jackson also had outstanding warrants, including one for evading arrest, a total of three theft of property charges, failure to appear in court and driving without possessing a valid driver’s license. Jackson is being held on bonds totaling $94,800.

On Dec. 9, another man was arrested on the same drug possession charge near Seven Points.

While following up on a case involving the theft of a firearm, Deputy Jodie Sorrells tracked down Corey Vance Johnson, 23, from Log Cabin. He was found in the 700 block of Green Tree Acres Road near Seven Points. Johnson resisted arrest but was overpowered by two deputies and placed in handcuffs. Deputies found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, multiple identification cards, driver’s licenses and personal checks in different names.

He was booked for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and more than 4 grams, resisting arrest and the original theft warrant. His bonds total $13,000. Investigators are looking into additional thefts, burglaries or forgeries related to the numerous identifications and checks in Johnson’s possession.