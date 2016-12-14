Kemp takes fifth in tourney

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 14, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

BROWNSBORO–The Kemp Yellowjackets went 3-1 and finished a very respectable fifth in the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro Dec. 8-10. The tournament consisted of some very good teams, some being state-ranked.

The ’Jackets began the tournament with a 53-47 victory over LaPoynor. The game was tight throughout the first half, as the teams ended the half tied at 19-19. The third quarter was the difference in the game, as the ’Jackets outscored LaPoynor 16-10 in the frame to take a 35-29 lead into the final quarter. The ’Jackets held on for the 53-47 win in the opener.

Junior Kane Johnson led Kemp with 14 points, followed by sophomore Peyton Irvin with 13. Sophomore Cameron Clamon and senior Josiah Brewington each added seven points, sophomore Jaise Bowie tossed in five points, senior Ismael Morales added four, sophomore guard/forward Darel Booker chipped in two and junior Austin Williams added one point in the victory.

In their game on Friday, Dec. 9, the ‘Jackets fell short against the Athens Hornets 67-66. The ’Jackets trailed by eight points at halftime, but came back to lead by four, 54-50, heading into the final frame, but lost by one to the eventual tournament champion Hornets. Brewington led Kemp with 23 points, Irvin tossed in 15, Johnson added 13, Booker chipped in eight, Clamon had five points and Junior Brooks had two points for the game.

That would be the only loss for the ’Jackets in the tournament, as they came back Saturday and picked up two more wins to finish fifth in the tournament.

In their first game on Saturday, the ’Jackets raced out to a 13-1 lead after one quarter and never looked back, taking a 63-49 win over Pittsburg. Kemp added to their 12-point lead after one by outscoring Pittsburg 20-13 in the second, taking a 33-14 halftime lead. Pittsburg tried to mount a comeback, but the deficit was just too large. Irvin led the ’Jackets in the victory with 19 points, Johnson followed with 17, Clamon had 14, Booker tossed in five points and Brewington added four points in the win. Morales and Williams each had two points.

In the fifth-place game on Saturday afternoon, Royse City led by six points after the first quarter, holding Kemp to just six points in the opening frame. The Kemp offense got untracked in the second quarter however, outscoring Royse City 26-13 to take a seven-point lead into halftime. Royse City cut the lead to just four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the ’Jackets used a 23-point final frame to win going away, 57-42. Irvin led the ’Jackets with 18 points, with Brewington adding 17. Johnson scored eight points, Clamon tossed in seven, Bowie had three and Booker two points for the ’Jackets in the victory.

Kemp improves its record to 9-4 on the season. The ’Jackets will travel to Maypearl to battle the Panthers at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.