Jimmie Wayne Byers

Funeral services for Jimmie Wayne Byers were held Dec. 15, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank. Interment followed the service at Payne Springs Cemetery.

Jimmie was born on Dec. 31, 1934 in Payne Springs to parents James Samuel and Mattie Lee (Henson) Byers and entered into eternal rest on Dec. 11, 2016 at the age of 81.

Jimmie graduated from Eustace High School and then joined the Navy and served four years. Jimmie married the love of his life, Janice. Jimmie and Janice were together for 44 years. They shared a very special marriage.

Jimmie loved his children and grandchildren immensely. He was always very kind and a true gentleman. Jimmie worked as a truck driver and mechanic. One of Jimmie and Janice’s great accomplishments was raising their children together.

He enjoyed being outdoors doing yard work, taking care of his fruit trees and swimming. He was quite musical and could play a guitar, harmonica and organ. Jimmie also enjoyed bowling with family and friends. He loved traveling and taking vacations with Janice.

Jimmie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Roy Elmer Byers, James Marvin Byers, Lonnie Earl Byers, Orville Glenn Byers, Letha Laverne Harper, Nellie Mae Boyde, Claudia Odell Westmoreland, Bonnie Merle Wilson and Patsy Sue Ashton.

He is survived by his loving wife Janice Lorraine Byers of Mesquite, son David Lee Byers and wife Danette of Stockton, Calif., son Rickey Wayne Byers of Stockton, Calif., step-son Christy Wayne Buchanan and wife Sue of Seagoville, step-daughter Terri Janell Tate of Forney, brother Vernon Ray Byers and wife Joyce of Eustace, sister Hazel Irene Weaver of Malakoff, sister Shirley Lowayne Roman of Trinidad, sister Edie Fern Featherston and husband Stanley of Mabank, numerous grandchildren, other loving family members and many more friends.

