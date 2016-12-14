Geraldine Willard

Funeral services for Geraldine Willard were held Dec. 13, 2016 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp with Jerry Don Friday officiating. Interment followed the service at King Cemetery in Kemp.

Geraldine was born on Jan. 6, 1964 in Midland to parents Gerald Norman and Barbara Mae (Allen) Friday and entered into eternal rest on Dec. 8, 2016 at the age of 52.

Geraldine was an amazing woman, she loved her family and enjoyed being around people. She was employed at Chili’s in Gun Barrel City as a Manager.

Geraldine enjoyed going to the casino with her husband, fishing, crocheting, bowling and soccer. She loved raising money for St. Jude’s research. Geraldine was a Christian by faith. She was a very caring, loving and sweet lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her father Gerald Norman Friday.

She is survived by her loving husband Don Willard of Kemp and her daughter Brandy Mirenna and husband Dave of Del Rio, grandchildren Logan, Madalyn, Carlie and Camryn, mother Barbara Jackson, her sisters Mary, Brenda, Gwen, Jessie and Barbie, other loving family members and many more friends.

