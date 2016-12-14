City begins sewer upgrade/Attending a City of Mabank event? Leave the family pet at home!

By Emmalee Doss

Monitor Correspondent

MABANK–The Mabank City council approved an advisory agreement and the issuance of bonds for the city, and amended an ordinance dealing with animals and city property when it met Tuesday.

The Council approved an advisory agreement with Hilltop Services, and approved the issuance of bonds to restructure the city’s debt. The representative from Hilltop Services pointed out that the interest rates were at such a low rate that by restructuring the debt, the city would save money immediately. He estimated a savings of 7 percent or $554,495.55 over the course of the finance period, which is set from February 2017 to no later than February 2032.The going interest rate on municipal bonds is 4.389 percent, he said.

The city council solidified its stand on animals on city property on the advice of attorneys and insurance agencies. It amended the existing city ordinance to prohibit individuals from bringing animals, including dogs to events held on city property. The amendment adds that no animal is to enter or spend time in city-owned or city-occupied buildings. Exceptions to this include service animals, animals approved by the city council, and animals directed by a court of law or law enforcement agencies.

Council members approved a bid from Terry Black Construction for the use of their engineers and manpower to replace wastewater lines in Mabank. About 75 percent of the eight-inch pipes are going to be replaced with 10-inch pipes. Completion is projected to be around April. The council intends to split the $635,370 cost over two budget cycles. The bid is part of a $275,000 Texas Community Block Grant the city won in 2015. “The city will have to put some money into this,” city manager Bryant Morris said. “However, it’s time and has got to be done.” The council will continue to explore other payment options.

In other business, council members:

• approved a contract proposal with Gun Barrel Computers for the maintenance of their equipment. The contract covers 80 service hours and waives the $35 trip fee, which without a contract would be paid in addition to the $80 an hour.

• set paid 2017 City Holidays, including New Year’s-Jan. 2; Good Friday, April 14; Memorial Day, May 29; Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, Sept. 4; Thanksgiving, Nov. 23-24 and Christmas, Dec. 25-26.

• approved the deeding of Mabank Lots number 1 & 2 on Market Street with the restrictions that it be utilized for parking.

• approved the Economic Development Corporation’s presentation of mortgage refinance with Comfort Suites, which will make the payments weigh more on the Comfort Suites side.