Mabank beats Crandall 27-23/

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 9, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Although the Mabank Lady Panthers had trouble scoring, the defense stepped up to take care of business in a low-scoring 27-23 win against Crandall Dec. 6 at Mabank High School gym.

The way the Lady Panthers played the first quarter, it looked as if the game was going to be a blowout.

Junior guard Izzy Hardy got the Lady Panthers on the board first with a bucket at the 6:55 mark.

Less than a minute later, junior guard Kathryne German scored the first two of her nine points in the first period when she nailed a short jumper to make it 4-0.

Senior post Leigh Cunningham made it 6-0 and German added another bucket to make it 8-0 with 3:24 left. Crandall did not get on the board until they hit a shot with 3:11 left in the period. German nailed two more baskets and added a free-throw to give the Lady Panthers a 13-4 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, both defenses picked up the pace and would not allow the other to score.

The Lady Panthers scored their only bucket of the half on a three-pointer by Hardy with 1:24 remaining in the half.

The Mabank defense, however, was up to the task, holding Crandall to just four points in the quarter. Mabank led 16-8 at halftime.

The third quarter was much like the second, in that the two teams had trouble finding the basket. Crandall scored the first bucket of the quarter with 6:40 remaining.

The two defenses again took over as the Lady Panthers finally scored with 1:12 left in the quarter on a lay-up by sophomore guard Brianna Martin to extend their lead to 18-12. Crandall scored late in the period to make it 18-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers found the range in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham made the score 20-14 on a basket with just over six minutes to go in the quarter. After a Crandall basket, Cunningham struck again with another basket to keep the lead at six points for the Lady Panthers. Leading 22-20 with 3:56 remaining in the game, German scored her 10th and 11th points of the game to stretch the lead to four. Crandall scored again to make it 24-22 with 1:49 remaining, but would only get one more point on a free-throw with 27 seconds remaining. Senior guard Carson Marsh added a free-throw to make it 25-22 and Cunningham would score again to make it 27-22.

The Lady Panther defense shut down Crandall from that point on.

German paced the Lady Panthers with 11 points. Cunningham added eight points and Hardy chipped in five points in the win. Martin had two points and Marsh added one point on the night.

The Lady Panthers will be traveling to Martin’s Mill to take on the Lady Mustangs at a time yet to be determined Tuesday Dec. 13.