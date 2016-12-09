Kemp falls to North Dallas 59-38

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 9, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–The Kemp Lady Yellowjackets battled the height of North Dallas as well as cold shooting and fell 59-38 Dec. 6 at Kemp High School Gymnasium.

North Dallas scored the first four points of the game before sophomore Alicia Dennis scored for Kemp to make it 4-2 early in the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run in the next three and a half minutes to take an eight-point lead.

Sophomore Natalie Pate hit a basket to stop the run, freshman Kylan Watters added a free-throw and senior Haylee Scott scored in the paint to cut the lead to three points.

After another basket and a free-throw from Scott made the score 15-10, senior Alyssa Fisher ended the scoring in the quarter with a free-throw to cut the margin after one quarter to four points.

The shooting for the Lady ’Jackets went cold in the second period as they could only muster six points in the quarter on a bucket from Fisher, a free-throw from senior Mercedes Zapien, and a Zapien bucket with under a minute to play in the quarter.

North Dallas outscored the Lady ’Jackets 14 to six in the quarter to take a 29-16 lead into halftime.

Down 33-16 early in the third quarter, Pate hit a free-throw to cut the lead to 16 points with 5:52 left in the quarter. After a score by North Dallas, the Lady ’Jackets went on a 6-0 run in the next minute, highlighted by a bucket each from Watters and Fisher and two free-throws from freshman Autumn Brown to bring the lead down to 12 with 4:30 remaining. Down by 16 points at 41-25, Dennis nailed a three from the left wing to make it 41-28 with 1:43 left.

North Dallas went on a quick 5-0 run to end the third quarter leading by 18 points.

The Lady ’Jackets got six points in the fourth quarter from Zapien and four points from Dennis, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Bulldogs won going away 59-38.

The Lady ’Jackets were led in scoring by Fisher and Dennis who each had nine points. Zapien tossed in seven points, Scott finished the night with five points and Brown and Pate each scored three. Watters added one point in the loss.

Kemp will be going on the road to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 against Quitman.

The Lady ’Jackets will then be in action at home against the Grand Saline Lady Indians at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.