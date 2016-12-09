Jared Ryan Greene

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 9, 2016

Funeral services for Jared Ryan Greene were held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 at Clearview Bible Church with Bro. Larry Reneau officiating.

Interment followed the service at Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank.

Jared was born on Sept. 9, 2000 in Athens to parents Jeremy and Christine (Jinkins) Tucker and entered into eternal rest on Dec. 3, 2016 at the age of 16.

Jared was very athletic with football, baseball and cross country. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Jared loved trucks and wanted to join the Marines. He was a member of the First Baptist Youth Group.

Jared was very loved by all who knew him. He will be missed tremendously.

Jared is survived by his parents Christine and Jeremy Tucker of Mabank, sister Haylee Greene of Mabank, brother Grady Tucker of Mabank, sister Tatum Tucker of Mabank, maternal grandmother Rhonda Jinkins of Mabank, maternal grandfather Richard Jinkins and wife Cindy of Gun Barrel City, paternal grandmother Sharon Tucker of Payne Springs, paternal grandfather Tommy Tucker of Payne Springs, paternal great-grandfather Tom Collins of Payne Springs, uncle Brian Tucker of Payne Springs, uncle Justin Tucker of Forney, aunt Christi Jinkins of Mabank, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many more friends.

