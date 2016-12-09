By Pearl Cantrell
Monitor Staff Writer
SEVEN POINTS–Sunday night Dec. 4. traffic was stopped on State Highway 274 in Seven Points while a helicopter was landed to evacuate a man to a Tyler hospital following a collision.
Jerry Starek, 52, was taken by air in critical but stable condition after having collided with through traffic on the busy highway around 7 p.m. Dec. 4.
According to police, Starek, who was alone, was attempting to cross SH 274 from the gas station at the blinking light onto Jess Hinton Road when the off-road utility Yamaha Rhino vehicle he was operating was struck by a 2008 Ford-150 pick-up truck.
Three people from this vehicle were checked out at Athens-East Texas Medical Center. Two went by ground ambulance; a third provided his own transportation. There were four in the truck, police chief administrator Raymond Wennerstrom said.
