Mabank HS student dead by gunshot/Prayer vigil set for 16-year old; reserve officer charged with booze to a minor

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 7, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–A candlelight prayer vigil is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on the front steps of Mabank High School, as students, staff and friends mourn the loss of sophomore Jared Greene, who died Saturday night. Police have called it a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

On Sunday, Judy Arnold, 45, of Gun Barrel City, was arrested and charged with purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor and released the same day on a $2,000 bond. Greene was visiting Arnold’s son in her home when he died.

According to Seven Points PD, Arnold has served as a reserve officer since September and her last shift finished at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Raymond Wennerstrom said she is on suspension. [Reserve officers must put in 24 hours a month to maintain their peace officer license, Wennerstrom explained. This is usually performed without compensation.]

At the time of the shooting, Arnold had been absent from the house for 20 minutes, Gun Barrel City Police Chief Damon Boswell said. He also stated that two minors had been drinking when the 16-year-old fatally shot himself.

According to sources close to the family, at some point, Jared called his mom, who told him to stay put, she would come pick him up. She suspected he had been drinking. However, upon her arrival at the Autumn Wood Trail residence, she was met by the sight of police cars.

The same close family source said that later, police said the boys might have been playing Russian Roulette.