Kemp wins Blooming Grove tourney

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 7, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

BLOOMING GROVE–The Kemp Yellowjackets dominated Blooming Grove 88-47 in the championship game of the Blooming Grove tournament held Dec 1-3, going 6-0 in the tournament and taking first place.

Junior guard Kane Johnson and sophomore forward Peyton Irvin were named to the All-tournament team.

The ’Jackets offense was good all weekend, but in the championship game, the offense scored at least 20 points in every quarter, leading 48-20 at halftime to cruise to a 41-point victory.

The ’Jackets raced out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter of play. A 28-point second quarter put the game away for Kemp. In the third quarter, Kemp extended the lead to 35 points going to the fourth quarter.

Peyton Irvin led the ’Jackets with 26 points. Darrell Booker scored 14 points, Junior Brooks 12 and Ismael Morales nine points.

Cameron Clamon added eight points, Alec Cooper chipped in seven points, Kane Johnson added six, Austin Williams four and Josiah Brewington tallied two points in the win.

Earlier in the day, the ’Jackets trailed Italy at halftime 22-19, but came back to win with a good second half, beating the hosts 51-44. The ’Jackets took the lead by outscoring Italy 18-11 in the third quarter to take a 37-33 lead heading to the final frame.The ’Jackets were led with 15 points each by Irvin and Clamon. Johnson added 12 points, Jaise Bowie five points, Brewington had three points and Austin Williams added one point in the win.

On Friday, the ’Jackets won two more games, beating Palestine JV 72-57 and overwhelming Palmer 83-54. In the first game, Kemp outscored Palestine 27-7 in the second quarter to take a 37-17 halftime lead.

The score was tied at 10 after one quarter. The ’Jackets went up by 61-32 after three quarters and held on for a 15-point win after a furious rally by Palestine. Irvin led Kemp with 22 points. Bowie added 11 points, Brewington had nine, Cooper seven and Booker chipped in six points. Johnson and Brooks added five points each, Morales and Williams chipped in four points apiece and Clamon and Thompson each added one point.

In the win over Palmer Friday, the ’Jackets jumped on the Bulldogs early, leading 25-10 after one quarter. Kemp extended the lead to 45-26 at halftime and ran away with a 29-point win. Brewington led the ’Jackets in scoring, netting 26 points. Johnson added 15, Irvin 12 and Clamon nine. Cooper added eight points and Bowie chipped in six points. Thompson, Williams and Booker each added two points and Morales totaled one point in the victory.

The ’Jackets went 2-0 on the second day of the tournament, beating Whitney and Frost. In the Whitney game, Kemp jumped out early on the Wildcats, leading 13-3 after one period of play.

The ’Jackets led 27-14 at halftime, 45-28 after three quarters and won going away 56-34. Irvin led Kemp with 20 points, followed by Brewington with 12, Williams with seven, Cooper with five and Thompson with four. Johnson, Bowie, Brooks and Booker each had two points in the game.

In the second game for the ’Jackets Thursday, Kane Johnson scored 25 points to lead Kemp to a victory over Frost.

Leading by only two at 46-44 heading to the final quarter, the ’Jackets defense held Frost to just six points in the quarter, helping Kemp pull away for a 60-50 victory.

Irvin added 16 points, Williams seven, Brewington six and Cooper, Brooks and Booker each had two points.

The ’Jackets improve their season record to 6-3 and will be in action again at the Great East Texas Shootout Dec 8-10.