Gun Barrel City parade reset for Saturday, Dec. 10

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 7, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–Due to wet, raining and windy conditions last Saturday, Dec. 3, parade planners reset the annual Christmas Parade in Gun Barrel City for the following Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. Floats should begin their line up no earlier than 4 p.m. in the staging area behind the park pavilion.Expect cold weather. The parade will be held no matter what, Streets Dept. Head Mike Horton said. “It’s supposed to be cold, but not wet,” he said. The annual fireworks display to Christmas music begins 30 minutes after the parade turns around at the Gun Barrel City Village and returns to the park.

Winning parade floats will be selected in five categories: Grand Prize, Second Place, Third Place, Best Theme: Peace Around the World and Best Lighting.

This year’s grand marshal is World War II Veteran John White who marks his 95th birthday the last day of December.

He enlisted in the military in 1942 with the Army Air Corp and retired in 1963. He served as a pilot on at least 15 different types of aircraft and then also flew with American Airlines retiring as a pilot instructor. He keeps active working for out three or more times a week and volunteers with two food pantries and works with Meals on Wheels. His son, Scott, is also retired from the Air Force with 22 years and his granddaughter, Tara White, currently serves in the Pentagon.

John has been stationed in China, Burma and flew over the Himalayas, carrying supplies and material from India to China for the allied forces in a C-46. At the end of the war, he was assigned to close a base in Greenland.