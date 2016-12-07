Donald E. Rainey

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 7, 2016

Donald E. Rainey was born on Nov. 29, 1933 in Dallas to parents John Ronald and Hattie (May) Rainey and entered into eternal rest of Nov. 28, 2016 at the age of 82.

Don graduated from Texas A&M University in 1956 with his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He was proud to be an Aggie. Don worked as an engineer in the oil field for over 30 years.

He loved salmon fishing on the Kenai River in Alaska. Don was a very loving father and a wonderful man, who will be missed by all who knew him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, J.R. Rainey, J.W. Rainey and Robert Rainey and son-in-law Coy Dosier.

He is survived by his son Donald Rainey Jr. and wife Pamela of Cartersville, Ga., daughter Cynthia “Sam” Dosier of Tool, daughter Donna Russo of Irving and their mother Martha Elaine Rainey. Also by his grandchildren Brent Russo, Tim Russo, Crystal Baker and Amber Barber and five great-grandchildren and other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.