Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 7, 2016

Funeral services for Bryan Scott Jared, 72, of Rusk, were held Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Rusk First United Methodist Church, under the direction of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home with Pastor Bart Reddoch officiating. Burial followed at Rusk Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Bryan was born July 18, 1944 in Ada, Okla. to the late Bryan and Margaret Jared.

He went to school and graduated in 1962 from Ardmore High School, Ardmore, Okla. He then went on to Stephen F. Austin State University where he graduated with a degree in business.

He was an employee at Rusk State Hospital for many years. He left there to become the Director of Admissions at Lon Morris College. He then returned to Rusk State Hospital outpatient services. He became the business manager when ACCESS was formed as the MHMR authority for Cherokee and Anderson Counties.

He left there to accept a position with the Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services as a regional contracts manager. He retired from there in 2003. He also served on the Rusk City Council for several years.

He was an active member of the Rusk First United Methodist Church, having served on various committees, and was a lifelong Methodist. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, OU football, fishing, traveling, dining out and cherished his time spent with family.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sue Jared of Rusk, daughter and son-in-law Tracey and Bill Wolfe of Mabank, son William Jared of Henderson, granddaughters Liz Wolfe and friend Chris Fessenden of Mabank, Destiney and Colton Smith of Lubbock, great-grandson Kyller Smith of Lubbock, sister and brother-in-law Frances and David Long of Rusk, brother-in-law Bill and wife Tonya Vining of Fairview, niece Ashley Long of Dallas, nephews Macon Vining of Pasadena, Calif., T.J. Vining of Chicago, Ill., numerous cousins and his beloved dog Bandit.

Pallbearers were David Murray, David Grogan, Byron “Scooter” Stroman, Joe Stricklin, Mike Crysup, Charles Hassell, Kenny McClure and Phillip Power. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Page, Tim Sansom, Kelly Philbrick, Larry Long, Bobby Long, Don Boozer and Salvador Rodriguez.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 99, Rusk, TX 75785 or charity of your choice.