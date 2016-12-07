Billy Lowell Lacy

Funeral services for Billy Lowell Lacy were held held Dec. 4, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank. Bro. Charlie Woodard officiated.

Billy was born on Oct. 24, 1919 in Mabank to parents Ben and Helen (Holcomb) Lacy and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 30, 2016 at the age of 97.

Billy served in the United States Army. He then married Betty Davis and they were married for 53 years. Billy then married Mae Pearl McLaughlin in 1999.

He loved playing guitar, but working cattle was his life. Billy worked as a farmer and rancher his whole life. He was Methodist by faith. Billy was a down to earth man, who worked hard. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed tremendously by all.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Betty Lacy, second wife Mae Pearl (McLauchlin) Lacy, step-son David McLauchlin and numerous siblings.

He is survived by his step-daughter Sheila McLauchlin of Dallas, step-daughter Vickie Rose and husband David of Dallas, step-son Jeff McLauchlin of Eustace, granddaughter Ashley Rose and partner Austin Elliot of Phoenix, Ariz., grandson Jason Rose of Dallas and grandson Steven McLauchlin and wife Meghan of Athens, other loving family members and many more friends.

