Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 2, 2016

Funeral services for Sherrie Gayle Groom 68, of Lindale were held Nov. 26, 2016 at Grace Fellowship Outreach in Eustace with Bro. W.M. Compton officiating under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.

Sherrie passed away Nov. 22, 2016 in Lindale and was born Sept. 14, 1948 in Dallas to Marvin and Ann Cobb Ware.

She grew up in Wilmer-Hutchins where she attended school.

As a pastor’s daughter, she traveled quite often attending revivals her father preached. Sherrie was a self-taught piano player who enjoyed traveling, sleeping in, photography, shopping, shoes and diamonds.

Sherrie also enjoyed running marathons and even won a 10k at the age of 62. She loved cutting hair and would not retire in fear of letting her clients down. Sherrie had a servant’s heart and was a member of East Erwin Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband Ira Clifton Groom of Lindale, son Joey and Pam Ridgle of Murchison, son Phil and Tammy Ridgle of Brownsboro, son Jeff and Christi Ridgle of Eustace, son Greg and Sheri Groom of McKinney, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sisters Ann and Buck, Suzy and Mike, Sandy and Tommy and Jayne and Niece Honey and Darrell Counts.

Sherrie is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ann Ware, daughter Gayla Bartlett and grandson Shawn Clifton Groom.