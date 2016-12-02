School trustees pleased with student progress/All Mabank ISD campuses surpass targets in student achievement

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 2, 2016

By Robyn Wheeler

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Mabank Independent School District Board of Trustees congratulated students and staff on a favorable academic progress report when it met Monday.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Dena Mojica reviewed the 2015-16 State Accountability and Texas Academic Performance Report during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

All campuses met standard surpassing targets in four indexes including Student Achievement, Student Progress, Closing Performance Gaps and Post-Secondary Readiness in State Accountability, Mojica pointed out. In addition, all campuses received a minimum of two Distinctions with Lakeview Elementary and Mabank Junior High receiving every Distinction they were eligible for.

The academic report compared Mabank ISD with averages achieved statewide in the following areas:

• ACT, SAT, TSI: MISD 49 percent, state 35 percent

• College and Career Ready Grads: MISD 86. percent, state 74.5 percent

• Completion of 12 or more hours of Post-secondary credit: MISD 28.8 percent, state 10.6 percent

• Career, Technology and Engineering Coherent Course Sequence: MISD 76.3 percent, state 46.6 percent.

Board members also received construction project updates, including: the transportation department paving and striping completed, grade beam reinforcements for the junior high, steel framework going up at the high school and grade beams and underground plumbing installed at Central Elementary School.

The FIRST rating based on the 2014-15 school year included a passing score of 31, earning an A (superior) rating overall and a district rating of 96 (out of 100). The district was docked four points for the ratio of long-term liabilities to total assets for the school district being sufficient to support long-term solvency.

In other action, trustees:

• heard the district’s Christmas Tea is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Administration Building.

• assistant to the Superintendent Pam Johnson is retiring after 22 years with the district.

• heard from Smith, Lambright and Associates owner J.W. Lambright the 2015-16 Financial Audit shows the fund balance and cash position of the district are “in good shape.”

• heard Dr. Powerwasher donated a 9,000-pound, 2-post auto lift.

• authorized MISD Superintendent Dr. Russell Marshall to fill six teaching positions, as anticipated throughout the year.

• accepted $33,500 in grants for MISD teachers from the MISD Education Foundation.

• approved the second reading of the District of Innovation Plan Policy Amendments.

Monitor Photo/Robyn Wheeler

Lakeside Elementary School students (from left) I’Lee Lopez, McKinley White, Kalob Jernigan and Alicia Guerrero with Director of Instruction Media James Pate, lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the Texas Pledge at the Mabank ISD Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 28.