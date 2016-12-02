Pauline Stevens

Graveside services for Pauline Stevens were held Dec. 2, 2016 at Old Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia with the Stevens family officiating.

Pauline was born on April 5, 1926 in West Columbia to parents Robert Clarence and Emma (Winslow) McKinney and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 28, 2016 at the age of 90.

Pauline married the love of her life, R.J. Stevens on August 2, 1947.

She was very crafty and enjoyed sewing and needle work. Pauline loved gardening and growing roses. She lived and exemplified her life by Proverbs 31:27-28; “She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her.”

Pauline was always taking care of her family and others. She enjoyed living at Cedarview Assisted Living in Gun Barrel City. The staff loved and cared for her for nearly six years.

Pauline was a member of the Kemp Church of Christ. She was an amazing lady who was truly loved and will be missed by all.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, husband R. J. Stevens, who passed away Dec. 20, 2012 and siblings Howard McKinney, Winslow McKinney and Laverne Curtiss.

She is survived by her sons Roy Joseph Stevens Jr. and wife Marsha of Pampa, Timothy P. Stevens and wife Vicki of Kemp, daughter Paula S. Ladd and husband Richard of Roseville, Calif., grandchildren Greg Stevens of Canyon, Jeff Stevens of Pampa, Becky Helvey of Tyler, Kayleen Dennis of Lindale, Penny Simpson of Tyler, Steven Ladd of Fayetteville, Tenn., and Katie Stevens of Roseville, Calif., 17 great-grandchildren, other loving relatives and many more friends.

