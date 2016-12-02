Panthers lose close one 48-45

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 2, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Down 48-43 with just 22 seconds remaining on the clock, the Mabank Panthers came back to get within two points and had a chance to tie it at the buzzer. The shot at the end of regulation was just off the mark, leaving the Panthers with a 48-45 defeat to Grapeland Nov. 29 at Mabank High School gymnasium.

The Panthers fall to 3-4 on the season. Mabank will be traveling to Corsicana Tuesday Dec. 6, game time is 7:30 p.m.

The game looked like it would not be close in the first four minutes, as Grapeland raced out to an 8-0 lead. The Panthers got on the board with 3:21 left in the first quarter on a three pointer by senior point guard Jordan Thomas, cutting the lead to 8-3. Grapeland extended the lead to 12-3, but that’s when the Panthers roared back.

Sophomore guard Caleb Dally hit two free throws to make it 12-5. Dally then nailed a jumper from the right wing to bring the Panthers to within five points. Two more free throws from Thomas helped the Panthers go to the second quarter down by just four points at 13-9.

The Panthers came all the way back in the second quarter. A three pointer from Dally just 29 seconds into the quarter cut the Grapeland lead to one point. Thomas went to the line and drained two free throws with 5:55 left in the quarter to give the Panthers their first lead of the game. After a Grapeland three pointer, Thomas hit another jumper to tie the score at 16-16 with 4:51 left in the period. Senior guard Jace Capehart hit two quick buckets to give the Panthers a 20-16 lead with 3:42 left.

Grapeland got to within one on a bucket and a free throw to make it 20-19, but Dally struck again with yet anothr three pointer to give the Panthers a four point lead. Grapeland scored the final four points of the half, sending the teams to halftime tied at 23 all.

In the third quarter, the Panthers struck quickly with a trey from senior Cole Plunkett. Grapeland then went on an 11-0 run over the next six and a half minutes, as shots stopped falling for the Panthers. The quarter ended with the Panthers trailing 40-31.

The Panthers quickly got back into the game in the first minute of the fourth quarter with a quick 8-0 run. Capehart nailed a three pointer, Dally hit a jump shot and Thomas added another three to get the Panthers back to within one point just one minute into the quarter. Down 45-39, Dally made a basket and was fouled on the play. The ensuing free throw brought the score to 45-42 with 4:10 to play. Down 48-43 with 22 seconds remaining in the game, Dally drove the lane for a layup to set up the final shot for the Panthers, down by just three. The shot at the buzzer was just long, giving Grapeland the win.

Dally had 17 points for the Panthers, followed by 14 points from Thomas, nine points from Capehart, four points from Plunkett and one from senior Tyrece Gray.