Mabank races past Forney

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 2, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Lady Panthers used pressure defense and balanced scoring to defeat Forney 53-37 Nov. 29 at Mabank High School gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers’ defense forced Forney into turnovers, leading to easy buckets for the home team.

Senior guard Carson Marsh got the scoring started 30 seconds in with a jump shot. After a basket by Forney tied the score at two, the Lady Panthers went on a 13-0 run over the next 4 minutes. Junior guard Kathryne German nailed a three pointer to put the Lady Panthers up by three, senior post Leigh Cunningham drained two baskets and hit two free throws, junior guard Izzy Hardy scored on a jumper and Marsh hit a bucket to put the Lady Panthers up 15-2 with three minutes left in the opening quarter.

After a Forney basket stopped the run, Marsh hit a shot to make the score 17-5. The quarter ended with Forney scoring the final three points to make it 17-8. Leading 23-12 after three straight baskets from German, the Lady Panthers would score one more basket over the next four and a half minutes, but still took a 25-18 lead into halftime. Two free throws by sophomore guard Brianna Martin gave the Lady Panthers their final points of the half.

The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 13 early in the third quarter after baskets by German and Marsh and a three pointer from Hardy to make the score 31-18 after two and a half minutes were gone in the period. After a score by Forney, Martin nailed a three pointer to extend the lead to 14 points. Leading 34-25 with 2:20 left in the quarter, senior guard Jill Odom splashed in a three from the left wing to extend the lead to 12. Marsh then hit five out of 6 free throws to end the quarter with the Lady Panthers leading 42-31.

The Lady Panthers turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, limiting the Lady Jackrabbits to just six points in the final frame.

With just over three minutes remaining in the quarter, Marsh stole the ball and raced in for a layup and a 50-34 Lady Panther lead.

Mabank would get their final points on a three ball from senior guard Savannah Chapman with 50 seconds remaining, running away with the game 53-37.

Marsh led the Lady Panthers with 16 points on the night. German had 11 points, followed by Cunningham with eight. Odom added six points, Martin chipped in five, Hardy added four and Chapman totaled three points.

The Lady Panthers will be in action Dec. 6 at 7:30 when they host Crandall at Mabank High School gymnasium.