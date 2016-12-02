Commissioners agree EMP threat is real/State Sen. Bob Hall urges Texas electrical grid needs protection

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 2, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KAUFMAN–State Senator Bob Hall presented a resolution to the Kaufman County Commissioners Monday urging them to support an effort in Texas to secure its electric grid from the threat of electromagnetic pulse (EMP).

Such a pulse can be created from natural causes such as solar flares, solar energetic particles and coronal mass ejections, but also from man-made attacks. The detonation of a small low-yield nuclear warhead at high altitude would produce an EMP, capable of taking out the entire state’s electrical grid.

According to Hall, electricity generators have testified that should such an event occur it would be unable to repair and restore electricity. “Only air and water are more important to sustain life than electrical power,” Hall said. Studies have reported that should the electric grid in the United States go down for 11 months, the result would be the loss of 90 percent of the population, he added.

Happily, there are simple ways to guard against most disruptions caused by an EMP which are not costly. While in the military, Hall said he was charged with designing just such systems to protect or “harden” the electrical power for military installations. They require sophisticated surge protectors, capacitors and SCADA systems.

The installation of such protections adds about 5 percent to the cost of electricity delivery, he said, citing Center Point, Houston as an example.

The resolution recognizes that the Texas grid is contained within the state’s borders and gives the state a unique opportunity of protecting its electric-grid infrastructure from EMP threat; and calls on the governor, Speaker of the House and Legislature to take necessary actions to harden the power grid to protect Texans now and in the future.

Commissioners accepted the resolution unanimously.

In other business, commissioners:

• heard county treasurer Ronnie Oldfield summarize the October financial report with extension into November. Though the county’s general fund ended October with a balance of $1.265 million, with the receipts and payables of $2.5 million in November that leaves the county with a deficit of $638,634.31.

Oldfield said the deficit would be covered by using funds from the road bond fund, which totaled $5,928,938.34. The current amount left on the latest bond issuance totals $26,018,094.50, which included $15,000 of interest added to it, he reported.

The total principal and interest carried in loans by the county totals $98,492,732, he said.

• reviewed the use of electronic voting machines during the general election. Tonya Ratcliff reported just 10 complaints and one person walking away from the poll, without casting a ballot. “There was no proof of irregularities from its use, such as vote switching from one party to another,” she said.

• tabled discussion on the completion of renovations at the Kaufman Annex Building. Work is stymied due to the presence of asbestos. Three bids have been collected ranging in cost from $3,700 to $16,000. But the sticking point is the closing the building for six days required to remove the asbestos.

• resolved to apply for a Texas Community Development Block Grant for $275,000 and $13,750 in-kind match, naming a grant administrator and engineer to spec the work and signed off on a citizen participation plan for the program.

• tabled action to implement a county-wide vehicle maintenance program, creating a mechanic position.

Auditor Karen Cooper explained the processes and computer software, organization and infrastructure needed to set up the program to fund the position.

They decided to hold a workshop to flesh out the details before the next Commissioners Court Meeting. The county has wanted to move forward on this idea for two years, Pct. 2 Commissioner Skeet Phillips said, with Jakie Allen in agreement.