William (Bill) Albert Wyman

William (Bill) Albert Wyman, passed away Nov. 26, 2016 in Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Havana Methodist Church. A private family burial will take place before the church service.

Bill was born Dec. 27, 1930 in Havana, Kan. He attended school in Havana before attending Independence Junior College in Independence, Kan. After earning an Associate’s degree, he began his career at Phillips Petroleum Company on Sept. 6, 1951.

He spent 41 years working for Phillips in Bartlesville, Okla. He began in the mailroom and worked his way through various supply and transportation jobs in the crude oil and fertilizer divisions. His last 20 years were in Crude Oil Supply, retiring as Director of Crude Oil Supply N.A.

Bill was very athletic and played basketball in high school and baseball during the summers. His love for the games also led him to work as an amateur referee / umpire. It wasn’t until later in life that he took up his real passion, golf.

Bill was very active in civic groups such as Caney Jaycees and held various board positions at the United Methodist Church in Caney, Kan. and Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church in Tool.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend whose influence and presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann (Bowersock) Wyman, his parents, Lee and Edith (Nance) Wyman and brothers Leon Martin, Fay Gene and Jimmy Lee Wyman.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Steve and Jackie Wyman of The Woodlands, daughters and sons-in-law Paulla and Gregg Mitchell of Neodesha, Kan., Carol and Dave Welchon of The Woodlands, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Gary Crawford of Mabank, grandchildren Michele Van Winkle of Coffeyville, Kan., Kim Mitchell of Neodesha, KS, Brian Mitchell of Overland Park, Kan.,Wendy Kovich of The Woodlands, Robby Wyman of Pensacola, Fla., Stacey O’Bryan of Carmel, Ind., great grandchildren Nikki Redington of South Coffeyville, Okla., Ryan Redington of Pittsburg, Kan., Belle Mitchell of Independence, Kan., Camryn and Cole Kovich of The Woodlands and great-great grandchildren Jenner and Jagger Lowrey of South Coffeyville, Okla.

In lieu of flowers, his family suggests the following charities that Bill supported:

Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation

Nantz National Alzheimer Center

P.O. Box 4384

Houston, TX 77210-4384

Online donations: houstonmethodist.org/giving.

(Donate Now button, Use gift for: choose Nantz National Alzheimer Center, Nantz Friends) also allows you to specify as memorial gift in Bill’s honor.

Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America – S. Texas Chapter

5120 Woodway, Suite 8008 Houston, TX 77056

Havana Methodist Church c/o Bobbie McClellan

4540 C.R. 1450 Coffeyville, KS 67337

Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church

c/o Bryan Jordan

P.O. Box 43175

Seven Points, TX 75143.