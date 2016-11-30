Robert Pickle

Funeral services for Robert Pickle will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at First Baptist Church of Eustace with Bro. Paul McKinney officiating. Interment will follow the service at Moore-Head Melton Cemetery in Eustace.

Robert was born on May 26, 1931 in Eustace to parents William Chesley and Nell (Wilson) Pickle and passed away peacefully at Arabella in Athens Nov. 26, 2016 surrounded by his family.

Robert graduated from Eustace ISD and attended Henderson County Junior College, Lamar Tech and Midwestern University. He served four years with the U.S. Air Force and worked as a Master Instructor of fixed wing and helicopter maintenance at Sheppard Air Force Base.

In 1966 he worked with the U.S. Army Aviation Material Command Bell Helicopter Plant Divisions. Robert finished his career with Navpro as an Industrial Property Management Specialist and Director of Industrial Division. He married the love of his life, Betty Stegall Pickle and they were together for 63 years. Robert was an active member in the community serving 25 years as a volunteer fireman with the Eustace Area Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Eustace.

Robert was an amazing man and was known for his quick wit. He will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, son Joe Pickle, brother Sammy R. Pickle and sister Billie Pickle Southerland.

He is survived by his wife Betsy, two sons Ken Pickle of Highland Village, Ron Pickle and wife Delayne of Buda, grandchildren Robert Ryan Pickle, Travis and Sabrina Pickle, Calvin Pickle, Alyssa Pickle Simms and husband Kevin and Daniel Pickle, great-grandchildren Natalie and Leo Simms, Lola and Levi Pickle, Autumn Pickle and Austyn Pickle.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Arabella and staff, Genesis Hospice and Dr. Mahmoud for their loving support and care they gave to Robert and his family.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Athens.

Pallbearers will be Robert Ryan Pickle, Travis Pickle, Calvin Pickle, Daniel Pickle, Kevin Simms, Wayne Pickle, Curtis Pickle and Steve Graham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Reilly, Billy Joe Barnes, Cotton Walker, Ronnie Sutton, Thomas Frazier, Bill McKee and Knox Lowe.

