Mildred Barnes

Funeral services for Mildred Maurine Barnes of Kemp were held Nov. 26, 2016 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp.

Mildred was born Sept. 8, 1923 in Kemp to parents Kerb and Bertha (Traylor) Godwin and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 21, 2016 at the age of 93.

Mildred was a very independent, determined hard worker who loved to be outdoors gardening and to read all kinds of books.

Mildred was a member of Beacon Church of Christ in Gun Barrel City, she also taught Sunday school at other congregations when she was younger. She was a loving caring lady who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved her.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 46 years A. V. Barnes, her second husband Ed Shelton, son Carlos Barnes, brother Dillard Godwin and sister Vivian Hice.

She is survived by her daughter, Zandra Nash and Garth of Plano, daughter-in-law Anne Barnes of Duncanville, granddaughter Michelle Asunto of Lewisville, grandson Brett Nash and Robin of Midland, grandson Brannon Nash and Cristy of Midland, granddaughter Tiffany Culver and Bobby of Dana Point, Calif., eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and many more friends.

