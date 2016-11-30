Maxine Johnson

November 30, 2016

Funeral services for Maxine Johnson will be held Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Cemtery in Mabank.

Maxine was born on Jan. 24, 1926 in Eldorado, Ark. to parents Odie Clint and Pearl (Bennet) Alexander and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 27, 2016 at the age of 90.

Maxine came to Dallas to live in 1960. Her occupation was in Cosmetology for many years and then 10 years in Real Estate Property Management.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth L. Johnson of Forney, one son Louis Guinn of Sacramento, Calif., a sister Mrs. Daisy Gary of Mesquite, one brother Jim Alexander of Carrollton and two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren, all of Mt.Vernon, many nieces and nephews, all of who were loved very much.

