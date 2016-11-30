Malakoff wins again, 27-14/Tigers earn rematch with Cameron Yoe in Region III Final

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 30, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

WACO–The Malakoff Tigers are another step closer, and get a rematch with an old nemesis. After a 27-14 Regional Semifinal victory over sixth-ranked Rockdale on Nov. 15 at Waco ISD Stadium, the Tigers move to 13-0 and have a date with Cameron Yoe again.

The Tigers will get the opportunity to avenge last season’s 45-44 area round loss to the Yoemen when the two teams play in the Class 3A Division 1 Region III Championship FridayDec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Tigers, as has been customary during the playoffs, scored first on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Judd Miller to Q.T. Barker with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter. The Everardo Garcia extra point made it 7-0.

On Malakoff’s next possession, the Tigers made it 14-0 on a Breashawn Williams seven-yard touchdown run with 2:13 left in the opening quarter.

The big play in the drive was a 50-yard pass from Miller to Barker to set up the Williams touchdown run. The possession was set up when the Rockdale punter could not handle the snap, and Jack Patton pounced on the ball for the Tigers.

The Tigers widened the margin to 21-0 after going on a 10-play 50-yard drive that took almost four minutes.

The Tigers ended the drive with Miller’s second touchdown toss of the day, this time to senior Tyler Russell near the sideline from 13 yards out.

After a couple possession changes, and a turnover on downs by Malakoff, Rockdale made it a 14-point game after going 80 yards in 15 plays, ending the drive with a two-yard touchdown run by senior Davion Ford with 24 seconds remaining in the half. Ford finished the game with 73 yards rushing.

In the third quarter, Rockdale’s defense forced a Russell fumble, setting Rockdale up in Malakoff territory. Barker made sure the fumble would not cost the Tigers, picking off a Rockdale pass in the end zone to keep it a 14-point game.

Malakoff was forced to punt on the ensuing possession, and Rockdale scored another touchdown on a 44-yard touchdown pass with 3:30 left in the third quarter, making it a 21-14 game.

Malakoff would answer that score with one of their own, taking the next possession at their own 25-yard line and driving 75 yards in seven plays, capped off by Barker’s 13-yard scamper. The extra point was wide, making the score 27-14 with 11:52 remaining in the game.

With the game still uncomfortably close, Russell stepped up big, picking off two passes in the fourth quarter, including one late in the game that would seal the Malakoff win.

The defense only gave up 14 points to a Rockdale team that came in averaging over 44 points a game on the season.

Miller was 10 of 18 for143 yards and two touchdowns through the air and had 14 rushing attempts for 95 yards on the ground.

Williams gained 38 yards on 16 carries, Zee Bailey had four rushes for 40 yards and Barker gained 38 yards on four attempts.

Barker led the Tigers in receiving with 92 yards on five catches, Russell added three receptions for 28 yards.