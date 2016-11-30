Johnnie (Sanderford) Teague

Funeral services for Johnnie Teague were held Nov. 25, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Bro. Jeff Moran officiating. Bro. Don Teague presented the obituary and eulogy.

Johnnie was born on May 7, 1930 in Mabank to parents Johnny W. and Winnie Zirah (Johnson) Sanderford and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 22, 2016 at the age of 86. Johnnie graduated Valedictorian of Mabank High School, class of 1947. She attended Henderson County Junior College and received her teaching degree from East Texas College in Commerce.

Johnnie was a public school teacher, teaching in the elementary schools at Eustace ISD, 1969-1977 and serving as the Elementary Principal during the latter part of her tenure.

Johnnie was a Christian and was baptized in the First Baptist Church of Mabank in 1940 and remained an active member there until 1982. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Corsicana, 1982-2010 and was a current member at First Baptist Church of Waxahachie.

Johnnie was always active in WMU at First Baptist Church in Mabank and also taught Sunday school. She received her certification as a Master Gardener from Texas A&M and became a National Flower Show Judge.

Johnnie enjoyed being a part of the Halcyon Club, Kinslow House, bridge and book review clubs as well as several garden clubs. She took a mission trip to Rushlikon Seminary in Switzerland. Johnnie was a member of Order of the Eastern Star of Mabank and served as Worthy Matron. She was a wonderful and amazing lady, who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved her.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Eugene (Sonny) Teague, daughter Kathy Herriage and husband Johnnie of Navarro County, son Larry Teague and wife Linda of Mabank, son Garry Teague and wife Sheila of Rice along with nine grandchildren, Randy Teague, John David Herriage and wife Jaime, Rachelle Morris and husband Mark, Justin Herriage and wife Heather, Shanna Lopez and husband David, Robby Valdez and wife Wendy, Chad Valdez, Jennifer Fisher and husband Jason and Robby Teague and wife Tiffany, 24 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Wanda Gardner and husband Charles and a host of friends and extended family.