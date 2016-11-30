Ida Faye Whitt

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 30, 2016

Funeral services for Ida Faye Whitt were held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 at First Baptist Church of Mabank, with Rev. Brent Tucker officiating. Interment followed the service at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dallas.

Ida was born on April 13, 1920 in Bismarck, Ark. to parents James Wylie and Ophia Neil (Moore) Hughes and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 22, 2016.

Ida Faye was known only as “Faye” to her family and friends. Faye worked as a telephone operator in her younger years, and then spent the majority of her working career as the bookkeeper at Buckner Baptist Benevolences.

She was very talented and loved to paint with watercolors. Faye loved a good game of chicken foot with her closest and dearest friends. She attended First Baptist Church of Mabank.

Faye had a beautiful voice and sang in the choir for many years. She loved spending time reading her Bible and going to Bible study. Faye was a member of Triple L at the church, Living Long and Loving It. She was an amazing woman who was loved by many, she will be greatly missed.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bart Whitt, son Johnny Whitt and sister Jo Hall and multiple siblings.

She is survived by her granddaughter Lesa R. Frailey and husband Brian of Mansfield, granddaughter Madison Kruse and husband Dennis of Dallas, great-grandchildren, R. James Han, Blake A. Han, Brittany Broome, Brian A. Frailey and R. Walker Frailey, brother Harold Hughes and wife Jean of Jasper, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.