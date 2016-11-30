EDC sets project for summer student interns/Seeks video capture using software freely available on the internet

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–The Gun Barrel City Economic Development Corporation board agreed to share the annual cost of capturing video of its proceedings in 2017 with the city of Gun Barrel. The expense comes to $1,194. However, its members also set as a summer intern project to set the EDC up on a free online video service, such as YouTube and to archive its own meetings making them available through its website.

Steven Schiff made a strong argument that since the city already owns the hardware that the expense from here onward amounts to licensing fees for the software and that the same type of software is available for free use on the internet. “There should be no disruption in what we are doing now,” Schiff said.

In other business Nov. 15, EDC members:

• approved sponsorship of the GBC Quilters Guild in the amount of $2,500 as discussed and agreed upon at its Oct. 11 meeting.

• granted up to $5,000 for a Façade Improvement Program to SWAGG Hairstyles, seeing all final paperwork is submitted and verified. The grant must also gain city council approval, it was noted.

• agreed to pay an invoice from the City for the EDC’s portion of the General Liability and Errors and Omissions Insurance for 2016-17 in the amount of $1,273. The sum represents a 58 percent increase due primarily to the Skate Park and Big Chief Landing. Once these projects are completed and handed over to the city, the premiums to the EDC will be reduced and prorated.

• approved a bid from Mosley Contracting for a one time Brush Hog mowing of EDC property located on Church Street not to exceed $300.