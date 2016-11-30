13 Kemp players named All-District

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 30, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

KEMP–The Kemp Yellowjackets had 13 players selected to the District 6-3A All-district first and second team after selections were announced last week.

The ’Jackets went 7-4 this season and advanced to the bi-district playoffs, losing a heartbreaking game to Pottsboro 42-36.

Representing the ’Jackets on the first team offense are junior offensive lineman Kasey Cockrell, senior offensive lineman Taylor Little and senior wide receiver Elijah Gardiner.

Selected second team for the ’Jackets are senior offensive lineman Joseph Lopez, sophomore quarterback Cameron Clamon, junior running back Caleb Bolin and junior wide receiver Kane Johnson.

First team all-district defensive selections for Kemp included sophomore cornerback Jaise Bowie, junior defensive tackle Tyler Garrett, senior inside linebacker Josiah Brewington, junior punter Tyler Truitt and sophomore safety Montra Booker.

Selected to the all-district second team defense are junior defensive tackle Alan Quezada and sophomore inside linebacker Boomer Irvin.