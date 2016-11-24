VZ Commissioners solicit bids for Sheriff’s Office

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 24, 2016

By David Barber

Monitor Staff Writer

CANTON–Five companies, including four in Texas, have already turned in bids to provide commissary services for the Van Zandt County Jail, prior to the Dec. 1, 2:30 p.m. deadline.

County Judge Don Kirkpatrick requested that the sealed bids be opened in front of the commissioners as soon as possible, following the deadline.

Commissioners also agreed to solicit bid proposals for an in-car camera system for the sheriff’s department, when they met Nov. 7.

County Auditor Freddie Thomas informed commissioners the cost to the county will be in the range of $65,000-$69,000 for the in-car camera system and that a $50,000 grant request has been approved.

The deadline for the advertising for bids on the in-car camera system will be Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

Commissioners approved a resolution to abandon Texas and State streets, along with certain alleys in the original town of Myrtle Springs. Pct. 2 County Commissioner Virgil Melton presented the move on the seven-and-a-half-acre tract in the J. Salingua survey, abstract number 765 and the W. Ferrell survey number 861, located in block 28 and 29, recorded in Glide 75-A, plat records of Van Zandt County.”

When surveyors have completed their work, they will present a quick claim deed for Judge Don Kirkpatrick to sign on behalf of the county. Commissioners agreed to authorize Kirkpatrick to take care of the matter.

In other business, commissioners:

• approved a resolution to accept for recording purposes the plat of the Oakwood Trails subdivision on Private Road 6120 near the Old Kaufman Rd., owned by Billy Jack Deen.

• approved the purchase of regular license plates for two newly acquired exempt vehicles the sheriff’s department.

• accepted submitted reports from various county government offices and departments.

• approved budget amendments for fiscal year 2017, regarding a general entry for the road and bridges account from Precinct 3 to Precinct 4 was approved.

• granted a request from Thomas to pay all telephone bills upon receipt, and ratify those payments after the fact. The payments of all other utility bills are handled in a similar manner, Thomas said.

• heard from Ronnie Jones during public comment his concern to the commissioners that minutes of previous meetings are being approved without any discussion. Jones also requested clarification on agenda items in general and asked the commissioners to “plan ahead” when putting together their agendas for the meetings. There was no comment from the commissioners after Jones concluded his remarks.

• set the next regular meeting of the county commissioners court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.