Utility seeks appointee for vacant board spot

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 24, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–The East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District board reseated two of the three officers up for re-election. Harry McCune and Ted Bayless were sworn-in for another four years of service, without opposition. While Carol Meyer, having served for 14 years as district treasurer stepped down from her position to enjoy a much-deserved retirement from the board. President McCune stated her accomplishments as a Board Member –her professionalism and contributing direction will be deeply missed.

“We will miss you greatly,” McCune said. “We appreciate your long and faithful service to this board and to the district’s water customers.”

With Meyer’s completed term and now vacant seat, the board is seeking someone from the community to apply for the appointment. The board unanimously approved to initiate advertising for ECCFWSD customers who reside within the district to pick up an application packet and submit it for board consideration.

The board chose Ted Bayless to fill the role of treasurer and he accepted the nomination. Other officers were returned to their prospective committee assignments as follows:

• Finance Committee: Bayless, Allen Brier and McCune

• Operation Committee: Dick Watkins, Joe Lomonaco and McCune

•Personnel Committee: Larry Bratton, McCune and whoever replaces Meyer on the board.

In other business, board members:

• transferred $101,483.13 from Bond Interest and Sinking Certificate of Deposit into Operation Reserve account to make the annual debt payment. Goheen explained to The Monitor that the bonds carried by the district amount to a rotating 20-year loan, with the older bond being refinanced as newer loans are sought at better interest rates.

• heard bid letting is set for Dec. 20 on Phase I of a North Side Water System Improvement project. The improvement of the water line includes eight flush units which could power up to 35 fire hydrants. The final design nears completion. The project gives an opportunity for the city and the district to work together to benefit the citizens, Goheen said. However, the project still requires city council approval to share in the costs and exact number of hydrants. The greater the number, the greater the cost savings, Goheen said.

• approved the purchase of a raw water meter for the Brookshire Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $2,498. The unbudgeted capital improvement is to be paid out of Operating Reserves.

• approved holiday gift certificates in the amount of $50 for each fulltime employee.